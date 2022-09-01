XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading Down 3.9%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.01 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). Approximately 215,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 436,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.15).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

XP Factory Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

