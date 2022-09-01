Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading Up 3.4%

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.22. 12,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 396,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Xperi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

