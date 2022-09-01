XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003535 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $57.63 million and approximately $726,258.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 93,357,164 coins and its circulating supply is 81,554,526 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

