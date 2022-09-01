YEE Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (YEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. YEE has a total market capitalization of $174,314.57 and $12,483.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085891 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

