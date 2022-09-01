Yieldly One Day Volume Tops $32,723.00 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $32,723.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

About Yieldly

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

