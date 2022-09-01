YVS.Finance Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $69,180.86 and approximately $44,577.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.