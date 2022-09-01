Zano Market Capitalization Tops $4.89 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $57,907.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,351,258 coins and its circulating supply is 11,321,758 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

