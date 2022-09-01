Zano Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Zano has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $57,203.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.23 or 0.99888087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00221956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00141800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00232231 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00057973 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,349,925 coins and its circulating supply is 11,320,425 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

