Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 516.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

