Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as low as C$2.36. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 54,301 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.49 million and a PE ratio of -27.24.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.0967347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

