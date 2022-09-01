Zeusshield Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,671.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $114,320.97 and $7,671.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

