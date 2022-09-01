Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $248.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.55.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $159.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.