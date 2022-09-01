Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $248.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.55.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $159.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.