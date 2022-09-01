ZUM TOKEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 52.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $397,838.44 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00759979 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable."

