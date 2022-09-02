1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 672,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

