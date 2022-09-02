13,700 Shares in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

NYSE:CBD opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

