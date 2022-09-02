14,729 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 23.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $29.81 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

