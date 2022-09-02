2,001 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

