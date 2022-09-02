204,184 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fluor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Fluor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $8,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 11,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,339. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

