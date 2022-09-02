2,250 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.