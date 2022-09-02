3,063 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

