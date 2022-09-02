4,668 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,668 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $181,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $177,361,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $116,959,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,130. The firm has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.