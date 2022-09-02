75 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.87. The company had a trading volume of 241,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.55 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

