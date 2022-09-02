8,629 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Capri by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 1,502.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Capri by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Capri by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capri by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 19,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,285. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

