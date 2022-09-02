Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Cap Reaches $58.05 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 2% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $58.05 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,963,176 coins and its circulating supply is 46,199,012 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.