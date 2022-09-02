AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Trading Down 2.9%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.30. 144,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 166,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.