Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Insider Jingmin Qian Purchases 12,000 Shares

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP – Get Rating) insider Jingmin Qian purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.70 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$32,376.00 ($22,640.56).

Abacus Property Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82.

Get Abacus Property Group alerts:

Abacus Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Abacus Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.