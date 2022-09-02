AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

