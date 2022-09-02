Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 124200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

