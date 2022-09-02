Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Abiomed worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.57. 3,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,177. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.