Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $3.93 million and $154,148.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,262.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085099 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

