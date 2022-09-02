Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Upgraded by CSFB to Neutral

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ADN traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.30. 6,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

