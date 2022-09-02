ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $1.79 million and $409,347.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

