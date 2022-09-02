ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. ACoconut has a market cap of $198,306.13 and approximately $30,869.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

