Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Adairs’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Adairs Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24.

About Adairs

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and furnishing products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Adairs and Mocka. The company offers bedroom, bathroom, furniture, homewares, and kid's products, as well as gifts. It sells its products under various brands and through online stores.

