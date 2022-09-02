AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 12,746.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 219,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 629.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,641. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

