AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.57% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

