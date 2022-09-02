Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $15.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AERI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $748.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Institutional Trading of Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

