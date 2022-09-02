AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) versus CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Financial Contrast

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AeroClean Technologies and CDTi Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.08%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than CDTi Advanced Materials.

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CDTi Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -1,587.75% -59.18% -43.05% CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and CDTi Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 77.29 -$7.92 million N/A N/A CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.27 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

CDTi Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

