Africa Oil Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Africa Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

AOIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

