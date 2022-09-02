Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

