AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Down 1.8%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34). 2,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

AIREA Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.06. The company has a market capitalization of £11.58 million and a P/E ratio of 933.33.

AIREA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.