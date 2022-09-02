AirSwap Price Reaches $0.10 (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. AirSwap has a market cap of $15.49 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.



About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

