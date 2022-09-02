Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 32,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

