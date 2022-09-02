Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. 276,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,301,693. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

