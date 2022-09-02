Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,624. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

