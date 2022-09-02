Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $178,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,369. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

