Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 102.3% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.17. 11,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

