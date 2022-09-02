Alchemist (MIST) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $190,487.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00013961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemist

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

