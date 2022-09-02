Aleph.im Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $763,097.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $49.92 million and $763,097.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00086317 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

