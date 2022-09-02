Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 4.1 %

ATD stock opened at C$58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.70. The company has a market cap of C$60.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

